President Donald Trump’s energy dominance agenda centered on oil, natural gas, and nuclear will face a new Democrat-dominated Congress determined to slow it down in the wake of the midterms. That fight will play out in Washington, D.C., but anti-oil and gas activists and blue state regulators have already been working at crowding natural gas out of home heating in states like Massachusetts, Colorado and New York for years. Now, some homeowners are discovering the price tag for conversion costs and higher utility bills after the switch is made.

Mandating Heat Pumps Over Natural Gas

WCVB’s Ben Simmoneau reported on Massachusetts households that bought into the state’s line involving Mass Save rebates to replace natural gas or heating oil heat for electric heat pumps and then watched their winter heating bills explode despite the glowing promises made by the government.

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Laura and Joe Stephens of Stoughton replaced an aging natural gas furnace with a qualifying electric heat pump. Through the entire winter of 2023-2024, before the switch, their National Grid electric bills totaled less than $800. The first month after the heat pump went in, the bill for December alone hit $853, more than wiping out whatever they might have saved on gas. “It’s unaffordable,” Laura Stephens told WCVB. “I thoroughly regret it.”

Paul Nuccio of Billerica put in a heat pump in August and still burned wood in two stoves as supplements. His January electric bill went from $443 the previous year to $709. Without the stoves, Nuccio estimates it would have cleared $1,000. “I don’t regret it in terms of how the system works,” he said. “I do regret it in terms of cost.”

The Promise Vs. The Utility Cost

Massachusetts policymakers have been selling this switch as a costs savings for homeowners. Since 2022, Mass Save has halted rebates for ordinary natural gas, oil, and propane equipment and poured incentives into heat pumps. Whole-home air-source systems currently enjoy rebates of $2,650 per ton, capped at $8,500. Mass Save’s own cost example estimates the average installation cost at $22,000, bringing the net tab to the homeowner at $13,500 after the rebate.