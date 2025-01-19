A group of six coastal states filed a joint lawsuit against the federal government - for one more day led by the corrupt Biden administration - over the Biden executive order invoked two weeks ago banning leasing and drilling across 625 million acres of federal waters.

Share

Predictably, Reuters and other legacy media platforms refer to the states as “Republican-led,” or “red” states, but the reality is these states are the ones that play host to most oil and gas drilling operations in federal waters and thus will be most negatively impacted by the Biden ban. Their Republican leadership is only a tangential factor that hardly deserves mention in such stories, unless the reporters believe that Democrat governors and attorneys general would corruptly shirk their duties to protect their states from what is clearly federal overreach.

Those states include Alaska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama. It seems likely that Texas will also join the suit, but it is not among the states listed in the initial complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.