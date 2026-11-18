Like the Russian infrastructure of refineries that have been attacked with Ukrainian drones, America’s refineries are easily vulnerable.

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Ronald Stein, P.E. is an engineer, columnist on energy literacy at America Out Loud NEWS, and advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT, and co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”. He has been featured in the CIO Look Magazine as one of The Most Influential ENERGY LEADERS Shaping the Future of the ENERGY SECTOR.

Mike Ariza is a US Navy veteran with over twenty years of experience in the refining industry. His refining experience extends from the Chevron Refinery in Richmond California, the Flying J refinery in Bakersfield, and the Valero Refinery in Benicia. Mike held the positions of number one control board Operator at Flying J and Senior Refinery Control Board Supervisor at Valero. He was an instructor of both operator field and control board classes. Among his peers he is often referred to as one of the top ten control board operators in the country.

Co-authored by Ronald Stein, and Mike Ariza

Published November 16, 2026, in America Out Loud NEWS

https://www.americaoutloud.news/americas-refineries-are-sitting-ducks/

Americans have recently been exposed to a few critical infrastructure interruptions:

Microsoft outage: Within a day after the November 12th Microsoft outage that paralyzed emails worldwide, repairs were completed and services were fully restored worldwide following a major 24-hour global outage that knocked out Outlook, Teams, and Copilot.

Air traffic control glitch: Within a day after the nationwide FAA air traffic control (ATC) glitch that grounded all flights on Friday November 13th, after a telecommunications and copper wiring upgrade by contractor L3Harris overloaded legacy FAA systems, flight schedules were restored though lingering delays and cancellations persisted for days.

When looking at the 130 operating refineries in the United States. most political leaders and policymakers remain unaware of the fragility of America’s refinery infrastructure. Policymakers remain oblivious that raw crude oil is useless black tar until refined into useful transportation fuels and products demanded by today’s materialistic society and economy.

Gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel supply chains in America will continue to be restricted for years!

It’s not the supply of crude oil, it’s the ability of having the refinery capacity to manufacture transportation fuels from that black tar, we call crude oil!

Note: Damaged refineries may take months or years to reestablish the supply chain of transportation fuels and products demanded by our materialistic economy and lifestyles.

Ukraine has been using drone attacks on Russian refineries to reduce the supply chain of transportation fuels demanded by the Russian military and its economy.

Starting in August 2025, increased Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries during the Russo-Ukrainian War caused widespread damage and a significant decrease in production of refined products across the Russian oil industry, leading to a fuel crisis in the country.

According to a June 25, 2026, analysis by CNN, Ukraine had struck Russian oil facilities over 300 times since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Russia is now facing severe nationwide fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on its major oil refineries.

Drivers across multiple regions, especially in Siberia and remote areas, face lines at gas stations lasting hours or even days.

Local authorities have introduced purchase limits, such as capping vehicles at a single fill-per-day in regions like Altai and banning filling portable gas canisters in others.

National average gasoline prices climbed over 18% since the beginning of the year,

Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian refineries have been successful in demobilizing the Russian military by reducing the diesel fuel production capabilities of those damaged refineries.

The enlightening news is that the world has learned recently that the supply chain for all transportation fuels is very vulnerable. For diesel specifically, Russia previously exported 1.3 million barrels per day into the world supply chain. This is equivalent to five times the daily diesel consumption in California. This loss of Russian exports coupled with the Iranian war and loss of production in California due to refinery closures has caused a severe global diesel supply shock.

The U.S. ended the year with 130 operable refineries, two fewer than a year before. The LyondellBasell closure 205,000 bpd in Houston and Phillips 66’s 138,700 bpd Los Angeles refinery, closed in October 2025, together took down roughly 350,000 bpd of refining capacity. But California Governor Gavin Newsom and his regulators were far from done. Valero’s 145,000 bpd Benicia refinery stopped refining on January 31, 2026, mainly due to the overwhelming burden of trying to remain profitable in the state’s punitive business environment.

Due to the record margins and to help with these supply shocks US Refineries have been running at max rates. In addition, they have postponed their scheduled spring maintenance shutdowns known as a turnaround. Now we are heading into the fall where other refineries would typically be scheduled to shut down for turnaround.

It is important to note that these turnarounds are scheduled for a reason. These turnaround schedules are based on decades of operational experience. Inspections need to be done. Repairs need to be made as equipment continues to run.

This presents its own problems and can be very risky. The heavy oil sections in the refineries will plug. You also run the risk of catastrophic failures. Some examples of this are equipment such as furnaces having a catastrophic failure due to thinning tubes. The same thing can happen with other equipment that is in severe service. These failures can cause severe damage to equipment resulting in significantly increased downtime periods.

But most importantly, these failures can result in personnel injuries and / or fatalities. While very profitable and helping with supply shortages, continuing to run in this mode is inherently dangerous.

While Crude oil production for the most part can be easily started or stopped, damaged refinery infrastructure could take weeks to several months for the refinery to get back up on rates.

There are roughly 180 new refinery projects announced or planned worldwide for this decade, with more than 90 percent of them in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

With the loss of a Houston, TX refinery, and 2 California refineries, and the probable closure of more California refineries, diesel fuel shortages may persist for years until damaged refineries are repaired or new refineries built. If refineries in California and the rest of the United States continue to shut down, America could go from being a major exporter to importing transportation fuels made in foreign refineries to meet the supply chain demands of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuels to run the American economy and support our military.

The Pentagon has launched FORTRESS (Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability), unveiled by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on September 30, 2026. This an initiative designed to make roughly 500 major U.S. military installations self-sufficient for at least 90 days during a major conflict or infrastructure failure.

Pentagon’s “FORTRESS America” Initiative (United States)

The Goal: To make major U.S. military installations self-reliant and capable of running independently if civilian power grids, internet systems, or global supply lines are damaged or cut off during a major conflict.

The 90-Day Standard: Internal Pentagon planning documents require major continental U.S. bases to sustain essential operations—including electricity, water, transportation fuel, and communications—independently for at least 90 days.

Key Components:

Energy Independence: Deploying portable nuclear microreactors, large-scale battery storage systems, and localized microgrids.

Strategic Reserves: Stockpiling critical supplies like transportations fuel, munitions, medical equipment, and rare minerals.

Five Pillars: Energy independence, supply chain and defense industrial base resilience, a strategic defense reserve, installation hardening/cyber resilience, and resilience in space and the electromagnetic spectrum.

IN KEEPING WITH THE GOALS OF OPERATION FORTRESS, immediate attention needs to be focused on protecting the refineries that supply our military with transportation fuels that are refined from raw crude oil. Military bases in California do not have large fuel supply storage to sustain a campaign for any significant length of time.

Our dutiful refinery gate guards and local police cannot be expected to protect a refinery asset against a coordinated attack.

We do not have unlimited funds. Right now, our oil companies are making record profits. They should consider redirecting some of those profits for the defense of the most critical refinery infrastructure across the nation.

Refineries need to be prioritized based on strategic location and their ability to supply our military with their transportation fuel demands. In California, to the North the Chevron Richmond Refinery supplies all the jet fuel to Travis Air Force Base. To the south, Marathon and Chevron El Segundo should by virtue of their size receive top priority about the supply chain for transportation fuels, electrical grid reinforcement, and military defensive equipment and personnel.

In evaluating which refineries to protect, further consideration should be given to the crude oil supply sources for each refinery. For instance, both Marathon and Chevron receive crude oil from in-state suppliers or from tankers. However, Marathon receives a much larger portion of their crude oil from in-state production. If a problem developed with tankers from foreign countries or the port, Marathon could significantly increase in state crude oil supplies to maintain their crude oil rates.

We have seen drone attacks like those from Ukraine against Russian refineries, suicidal plane attacks like 9/11, and many other types of terrorist attacks all over the world against critical infrastructures.

The Microsoft and ATC infrastructure problems were quickly resolved, but the loss of any of the 130 refineries would take months or years to perform the fixes to reestablish the supply chain for all transportation fuels and the products of our materialistic economy.

Common sense tells us that it is not a matter of IF an attack is going to happen on America’s critical refinery infrastructure, it is a matter of WHEN it will happen.