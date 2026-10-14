David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 14

It’s so obvious - that’s why the mentally ill can’t see it - that we need refining to produce transportation fuels. Shutting down California refineries and having no pipelines to deliver refined products to California is the perfect storm of destruction. But California voters voted for this and worse, ratified the bizarre behavior in the recall. Now the California voters have the option to right the ship. Expect a federal mandate after the November elections to stabilize the transportation fuels situation. The federal intervention has already started with respect to oil and gas production.

We need to keep California morals, ethics, politics, behavior in California as they are unpleasant to tolerate elsewhere.

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
Oct 14

Our knees are already bending, just haven't buckled completely yet.

There are no Deep Blue States that have even fully recovered from lockdowns

forced on us because of that flue years back. This storm was already on

the horizon, and now the outer ring of rainbands are upon us.

I think it's obvious that this is part of CA's plan to electrify everything.

Which by itself is failing miserably. Virtue signaling at it's zenith, only

to result in a momentous crash.

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