[Note: Steve Everley is a Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, and a longtime friend. He published this excellent commentary on LinkedIn, and I thought it deserves highlighting here.]
This is a wakeup call for nuclear power in America. 🇺🇸 ☢️
Since 2017, 52 reactors began construction worldwide. Of those 52 reactors, 48 of them are Chinese or Russian designs.
In 2021, China became the first country to connect a small modular reactor (SMR) to its power grid. The United States has none.
And by the end of this decade, China is on pace to overtake America as the world leader in nuclear power.
The United States currently has more reactors than any other country. But that’s changing fast, and America is quickly falling behind.
The good news? The United States is starting to experience a nuclear rebirth of its own.
Multiple advanced reactors are in development, and the federal government is helping to create a domestic supply chain for uranium. In 2023, Centrus Energy Corp. produced the first U.S. volumes of HALEU, a product whose global market is dominated by Russia.
Public support for nuclear power is also surging. According to Pew, 56% of Americans now support nuclear, an increase of 13 points since 2020.
For the first 70 years of atomic energy in the United States, no nuclear power plant had ever closed and reopened. At least four are now exploring restarts.
Increased power use from AI, data centers, and manufacturing is also sending a clear demand signal for more nuclear, which is the most reliable, baseload source of electricity. Nothing else comes close.
Decades of environmental opposition, a prohibitive regulatory regime, and economic challenges have held back the growth of nuclear in America. Despite all the recent momentum and new investment, the legacy of those barriers continues to slow development.
Meanwhile, our competitors are moving full speed ahead — with the full backing of their national governments.
American leadership in nuclear power is not just about energy security; it's also national security. Global demand for nuclear is surging, and if U.S. technology does not meet it, China and Russia will fill the void.
Maybe, just maybe we can clean out the swamp and flush out the dolts and greenie activists to get permitting for anything and everything on a realistic path. That is not to say safety is not considered in the permit, rather a technically competent analysis of total project design is carried out. That can’t be done with the current government staff - sorry - they’ve got to go. Their pasty behavior and mustvrecent 4 year behavior are evidence of their complicitness in purposely destroying America. The nuclear power generation plants have several advantages - total land use, longevity, cost of power produced, reliability, and safety. With the new reactor design there are options for smaller plants so location closer to end use can reduce long distance transmission. Long term the nuclear plant for electricity generation is the best option. The issue is that construction takes a long time so we need electricity generation on a short term - enter natural gas.
If you don’t care about the cost of electricity and the future explosion in the cost then go ahead with so called renewables (totally a misnomer) and never catch up to demand and if course never get ahead of demand.
The problem with nuclear power in the US has been draconian overregulation since around the time of the TMI incident in 1979. That is what has driven up the costs by an order of magnitude or more, even though some of the early plants are still operational and are still producing some of the cleanest energy ever produced, and with an impressive safety record.
At the root of the problem is model of radiation health effects called Linear No Threshold (LNT). According to this model, the cumulative health effects of radiation are independent of the time of exposure. But that is absurd on its face. It is like saying that drinking one glass of wine per night for a month has the same effect as drinking 30 glasses in one night. Our bodies can and do repair minor damage due to low-level natural radiation all the time.