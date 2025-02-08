[Note: Steve Everley is a Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, and a longtime friend. He published this excellent commentary on LinkedIn, and I thought it deserves highlighting here.]

This is a wakeup call for nuclear power in America. 🇺🇸 ☢️

Since 2017, 52 reactors began construction worldwide. Of those 52 reactors, 48 of them are Chinese or Russian designs.

In 2021, China became the first country to connect a small modular reactor (SMR) to its power grid. The United States has none.

And by the end of this decade, China is on pace to overtake America as the world leader in nuclear power.

The United States currently has more reactors than any other country. But that’s changing fast, and America is quickly falling behind.

The good news? The United States is starting to experience a nuclear rebirth of its own.

Multiple advanced reactors are in development, and the federal government is helping to create a domestic supply chain for uranium. In 2023, Centrus Energy Corp. produced the first U.S. volumes of HALEU, a product whose global market is dominated by Russia.

Public support for nuclear power is also surging. According to Pew, 56% of Americans now support nuclear, an increase of 13 points since 2020.

For the first 70 years of atomic energy in the United States, no nuclear power plant had ever closed and reopened. At least four are now exploring restarts.

Increased power use from AI, data centers, and manufacturing is also sending a clear demand signal for more nuclear, which is the most reliable, baseload source of electricity. Nothing else comes close.

Decades of environmental opposition, a prohibitive regulatory regime, and economic challenges have held back the growth of nuclear in America. Despite all the recent momentum and new investment, the legacy of those barriers continues to slow development.

Meanwhile, our competitors are moving full speed ahead — with the full backing of their national governments.

American leadership in nuclear power is not just about energy security; it's also national security. Global demand for nuclear is surging, and if U.S. technology does not meet it, China and Russia will fill the void.