[Note: Steve Everley, brilliant energy analyst and Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, published this excellent piece at LinkedIn today. If you don’t follow Steve on Linkedin and X, you might want to correct that oversight.]

Natural gas is here to stay.



The International Energy Agency, in its latest assessment of the global naturalgas market, expects a 9-10% increase in gas demand by 2030.



A wave of new LNG supply set to hit the market - led by the United States - will “enhance energy supply security” and make energy more affordable.



As expected, Asia is driving most of that demand. But IEA notes that the Middle East, Eurasia, and North America will also see “meaningful demand growth” over that time.



In 2024, global gas demand increased by about 2.8%. That has slowed somewhat in 2025.



But gas demand is still increasing.



Interestingly, one year ago IEA wrote in its flagship World Energy Outlook that “our scenarios indicate that demand for oil, natural gas and coal is set to peak by 2030.”



The assumption was based in part of the controversial Stated Policies scenario, where IEA used the “prevailing direction” of government policies to assess where the energy market is headed.



Of course, many of those policies have not materialized or have been pared back due to costs and feasibility concerns.



IEA’s latest assessment appears to be more market-driven.



Isn’t it interesting how there is often such a divergence between the headline-grabbing “gas is on the way out” narrative and the market we are actually living in?

