How will the "One Big Beautiful Bill" affect American energy?

A new quick analysis from FTI Consulting, led by my colleague Dan Goodwin, concludes that natural gas and battery storage will be two of the biggest winners. Advanced nuclear will also see growth.



As for renewables? Well, it's a tough road ahead.



Notably, the analysis only looked at the Eastern Interconnection, which is the vast majority of the U.S. power market. If extended nationally, the impacts would no doubt be larger in each direction.



Here are the key takeaways:



⚡ Data Centers Drive Electricity Demand Growth: This is more of a market recognition than analysis output. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that data centers consumed approximately 4% of total U.S. electricity consumed in 2023, with demand expected to double or even triple by 2028.



🏆 Natural Gas Is the Big Winner: Natural gas demand in the power sector increases by over 9 trillion cubic feet over the next 10 years, equal to an average annual increase of about 2.5 billion cubic feet per day.



🔋 Batteries Also Win. Total battery storage capacity is 15 GW higher under the OBBB, with a marked shift toward longer duration storage. For comparison, total U.S. storage capacity was about 26 GW in 2024.



🚫 Renewable Buildout Curtailed. Wind capacity is 26 GW lower in the OBBB Case by 2034, with no new wind built over the next decade that isn’t already in the development stage. Solar capacity is 118 GW lower in the OBBB case and by 2029, growth is practically non-existent.



⚛️ More Advanced Nuclear. Total nuclear capacity is 9 GW higher in the OBBB Case by 2034, with all incremental capacity coming in the form of advanced nuclear.



The full analysis can be found here: https://bit.ly/4ldaBVS

That is all.