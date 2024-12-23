[Note: Steve Everley is a Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, and a longtime friend. He published this excellent commentary on LinkedIn, and I thought it deserves highlighting here.]

Last month, voters in Washington state approved a ballot measure to ensure continued access to natural gas. They joined 26 other states with similar consumer protection laws – a clear rebuke to the radical “ban gas stoves” campaign that many in the media falsely claim does not exist.

Wasting no time, environmental groups and other advocates decided to sue to invalidate what families and businesses said they wanted. There was no moment of introspection on how, for example, the only state to give more of its votes for President to a Democrat compared to 2020 also voted decisively to reject gas bans. The voters have the “wrong” opinion, apparently.



Democracy? What’s that?



But the dishonesty was always present. The anti-gas campaign’s website claimed, “Washington law already guarantees energy choice and allows people to have natural gas if they want it.” Yet they also said the ballot measure “would require utility companies to continue investing in outdated technology,” and “jeopardize energy efficiency programs.”



If existing laws were actually protecting consumer choice, a law to codify that wouldn’t be a threat to any of those efforts. Calling natural gas “outdated technology” was also a tell.



Voters saw through it all. Environmental activists admitted years ago they weren’t going to say “gas ban,” but rather use energy efficiency mandates and building codes to phase out the fuel. The deception is the strategy.



Washington voters were not alone in sending this message, either. The City of Berkeley, Calif., tried to impose a de facto natural gas ban via ballot measure. A local non-profit named after the first executive director of the Sierra Club even said it went too far. Nearly 70% of voters in Berkeley rejected the ban.



A recent story from E&E News confirms that activists are undeterred from what democracy is delivering, describing how “efforts to ban natural gas are still simmering in pockets of the country” even though voters keep saying they want natural gas. In response to a string of electoral defeats, one anti-gas activist said it is “definitely not so simple as, like, voters are voting against electrification, or we’re seeing a backlash from some of those policies.”



Actually that’s, like, exactly what happened.



People are being served a daily platter of online ads and news stories about how “great” it will be to ban gas and force working families to “invest” in $3,000 induction stoves. Voters know exactly what they’re doing when they fill in that oval on election day.



But there is a lesson for the gas industry in all of this – or perhaps a warning.



The groups trying to eliminate your business are not swayed by voters, polling, or economics. What consumers want is irrelevant. The anti-gas campaign has decided gas appliances have to go, and no amount of facts or data will change their minds.



Pretending at any point that you’ve “won” will simply cede the field.

