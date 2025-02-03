[Note: Steve Everley is a Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, and a longtime friend. He published this excellent commentary on LinkedIn, and I thought it deserves highlighting here.]

There are still people who think LNG exports are not in America's strategic interest.

There are still people who believe investments in natural gas will quickly become stranded assets, because “clean energy” is cheaper and can do everything that fossil fuels do.

There are still people who think the proper response to fuel shortages is to require working families to “invest” in expensive new appliances, because sometime in the future they might have lower energy bills.

There are still people who argue restricting access to natural gas will drive investment in the technologies to replace it. No new pipelines, no new gas hookups.

These lines of thinking aren’t just social media rhetoric. They’ve inspired bans, mandates, and other policies that pretend consumers would happily ditch gas if given the choice.

But what have those policies actually delivered?

Europe is still dependent on the Kremlin for gas. Last year, Germany's imports of Russian LNG cargoes were 500% higher than in 2023. To be sure, natural gas from the United States has provided a critical alternative. But the belief that “green” energy would scale up and render natural gas unnecessary isn't panning out. Pausing export permits won't help, either.

In the United States, homes and businesses pay more for their energy, especially in places like the Northeast. Natural gas demand in Massachusetts is the same today as it was 20 years ago. But thanks to pipeline opposition and other restrictions, families now pay nearly 40% more for it.

Last year natural gas made up 55% of all electric power generation in New England — a record high.

Massive new federal subsidies for electric heat pumps and water heaters were supposed to transform the market. But the latest data from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service show more taxpayers are using incentives for efficient natural gas units than electric. In Europe, heat pump sales fell by nearly 50% in the first half of 2024, mainly because natural gas is still cheaper.

Gas demand is not some industry conspiracy. Advocates and those in the media who keep trying to get “fossil gas” “methane gas” to stick as the new terminology — a transparent effort to rhetorically undermine support for gas — would do better to acknowledge that affordability, not semantics, is what matters.

Opponents of natural gas have been consistently wrong about consumer preferences and the trajectory of the market. Doubling down on the policies they have inspired on the belief they will now deliver different results is Einstein’s definition of insanity.