[Note: Steve Everley is a Sr. Managing Director at FTI Consulting, and a longtime friend. He published this excellent commentary on LinkedIn, and I thought it deserves highlighting here.]

The first time I saw $3 gasoline was 20 years ago.

I was moving to Los Angeles for grad school. Shortly after crossing from Nevada into California, in the town of Baker, I saw a sign for $3.05. At the time I couldn’t believe how expensive gas was getting.



Three years later the nationwide average would hit $4. Policymakers were rethinking bans on oil and gas development. Calls to increase domestic drilling surged.



But critics said it wouldn’t work. We don’t have enough oil to influence global prices, they said. Even if we did it would take at least a decade to make a difference. Besides, we need to focus on reducing emissions — not more drilling.



Boy did they miss the mark.



A few years later, AAA would credit the American fracking revolution with cutting gasoline prices by nearly 50 cents a gallon.



Today the U.S. is the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the largest LNG exporter. We aren’t just influencing global prices; we shape them.



Oh, and the U.S. has led the world in reducing emissions — mostly due to cheap natural gas, unlocked by more domestic drilling.



The critics were wrong. About everything.



When I filled up this weekend for $3 a gallon, I thought about how that all unfolded. One of the highlights of my career has been playing just a tiny part in that story.



But I was also amazed. Twenty years ago, I was paying the same price at the pump.



Yes, I know a lot of things influence prices. And gasoline is currently over $4 a gallon in Baker. But that increase is peanuts over the course of two decades, especially considering all the creative new taxes California has added. The average home sales price is up 75% since 2005. Even the cost of a McChicken has doubled.



Is it hyperbole to say the shale revolution is the most consequential energy event in our lifetimes? I don’t think so.



Let’s also remember this revolution happened in the face of unrelenting and often times personal attacks to stop it. Fracking will pollute all our groundwater. Zealots said oil workers were killing the planet. One activist held up as a science advisor said the only jobs for women in oil and gas were “hotel maids and prostitutes.” Studies tried to link fracking to STDs. The New York Times gave a forum to a wacko who called for blowing up pipelines.



But the hard hats and innovators were undeterred.



We should be thankful for the geologists and engineers and roughnecks and bankers who flipped the script and turned scarcity into abundance.



Having just filled up my tank, I know I am.

