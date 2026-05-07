A dark money war on datacenters funded by the same billionaire and foreign interests who tried and failed to kill hydraulic fracturing 20 years ago is rapidly forming into shape. It not only involves the same tactics and messaging, but many of the same people, too.

Just as the war on fracking was transparently designed to prevent the U.S. oil and gas industry from competing with Russia and Saudi Arabia, this war on datacenters is transparently designed to harm America’s ability to win the fierce AI race vs. China.

There are no real mysteries here.

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Worse, our friend Tim Stewart at USOGA pointed out in an X post last night that the war on datacenters has taken the additional step of incorporating the same violent, Marxist/Alinskyite tactics we’ve witnessed in the pro-Hamas astroturf protest movement funded by Soros NGOs.

It’s all so utterly despicable and sadly predictable, isn’t it?

Steve Everley posted the fantastic thread below on X yesterday providing all the details about the war on data centers. Importantly, as Steve points out towards the end of this thread, the obvious fact that this astroturf war on datacenters is building does not mean that all opposition to them is funded by dark money. Quite the contrary is true, in fact.

Despite all the provably false propaganda ginned up by the NGOs 18-20 years ago about fracking, plenty of valid claims were raised by honest people as well. Matter of fact, valid claims continue to rise out in the Permian Basin and other shale plays even today. The industry and regulators had to deal with those claims and correct the problems that caused them, often at great expense and reputational hits. That is how the system is supposed to work in this country.

The same is and will continue to be true related to the datacenter boom, just as it has been true during every major industrial boom time in our nation’s history.

Property rights matter.

Health impacts that are provable and real matter.

Real pollution impacts matter.

All of these things and more matter to real people.

The trouble comes in figuring out how to pick out the real issues impacting real people from the wave of rancid, dishonest propaganda generated by big money interests, some of which are coming from competing nations. That is what Steve is trying to do with this excellent thread on X.

Read it, absorb it, and steel yourselves for the battles to come. It’s 2008 all over again, only some of these people literally would happily threaten to kill to get what they want.

That is all.