Yesterday, China urged Iran to “reopen” the Strait of Hormuz, because China desperately needs its Middle East crude. The US/Israel assault on Iran means the days of China being able to import 3 million barrels per day of highly discounted crude from Iran and Venezuela are over, bringing an end to China’s big competitive advantage.

Share

But Xi’s economy still needs imported crude from the Middle East, and lots of it. This shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz is hitting it much harder than it is hitting any other country on earth.

Just one problem, though: Iran didn’t “close” the Strait - Lloyd’s of London and the other London insurance groups who take their cues from Lloyd’s did.