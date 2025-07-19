A new report from big energy data and analytics firm Enverus finds that the rapid elimination of subsidies for wind and solar contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA) is likely to have major impacts on those industries. The report finds that just 30% of solar projects currently proposed or in development and 57% of wind projects will be able to survive as the subsidies and tax breaks phase out by 2030.

These findings are the latest in a string of bad news for the U.S. renewables sector since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January. On July 16 it was reported via a leaked internal memo that proposed wind and solar projects must now obtain signoff from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum before they can begin development of new projects across tens of millions of acres of federal lands or on the federal offshore waters.