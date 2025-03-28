Stupid Climate Study of the Month: You Can't Sleep Because of Climate Change-y Stuff or Something...
From our You Just Cannot Make This Stuff Up file comes a new study published this week in the journal Nature Communications which claims to have come up with yet another human malady we can attribute to being caused by the all-seeing, all-knowing, all-causing, all-powerful mythical beast we call “climate change.”
In a nutshell, the researchers in China who conducted this no-doubt scholarly study expect you to believe as a matter of faith that you can’t sleep because, climate change or something.
I swear I’m not making this stuff up - who could possibly do that?
