From our You Just Cannot Make This Stuff Up file comes a new study published this week in the journal Nature Communications which claims to have come up with yet another human malady we can attribute to being caused by the all-seeing, all-knowing, all-causing, all-powerful mythical beast we call “climate change.”

In a nutshell, the researchers in China who conducted this no-doubt scholarly study expect you to believe as a matter of faith that you can’t sleep because, climate change or something.

I swear I’m not making this stuff up - who could possibly do that?