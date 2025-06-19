The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to wade into a legal controversy that has smoldered in the swamps and bayous of southern Louisiana since 2013, agreeing to grant a petition for certiorari filed jointly by major U.S. oil producers Chevron and ExxonMobil. The controversy at hand is whether lawsuits by Plaquemines and Cameron Parishes claiming coastal erosion damages belong in state or federal court.

Chevron lawyer Paul Clement was quoted by Reuters saying his company is “pleased that the Supreme Court has decided to grant review in these cases, and we look forward to presenting our arguments to the court.”

The two cases featured in the petition are part of a larger array of similar lawsuits brought by various Louisiana local governments in recent years, as I wrote in February, are actively supported by the state government led by Governor Jeff Landry. Matter of fact, at least 43 such lawsuits have been filed by Louisiana parishes in partnership with prominent trial lawyers to sue oil and gas companies over questionable claims that their operations have caused coastal erosion issues south of the Mississippi River. The state’s support of what amounts to a robust lawfare effort stands somewhat at odds with the Trump administration’s American Energy Dominance agenda and the Landry administration’s own goals to maintain a strong energy sector whose taxes and royalty payments help fund the state government.