In this week’s episode of The Energy Realities Podcast, the Energy Gang of 4 asks and answers the burning question: What is “Energy Coexistence?” It’s a great questions, and David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley bring the receipts while Irina Slav takes a well-earned week off.

Share

Follow the Gang on X at @EnergyAbsurdity @TheNemethReport @StuTurley16 and @IrinaSlav1.

Enjoy!

Merry Christmas!

That is all.