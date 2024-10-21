In this week’s episode of the Talking Politics Podcast, David Blackmon hosts best-selling author Larry Schweikart, aka, America’s history teacher, and Stu Turley to discuss the latest developments in the 2024 election campaign.

Topics discussed include:

Update on early voting and mail-in ballot numbers;

Why all the polling aggregators - 538.org, RealClearPolitics, Nate Silver, The Economist, and others - flipped in favor of Trump in the past week;

Trump is ahead in virtually all the battleground states now;

Kamala’s desperation gambit with Bret Baier, and why it had a catastrophic outcome;

Numerous indicators of capitulation from the Harris/Walz campaign and other prominent Democrats;

Trump’s genius hour working at McDonald’s;