Talking Politics Podcast - 10.21.2024
In this week’s episode of the Talking Politics Podcast, David Blackmon hosts best-selling author Larry Schweikart, aka, America’s history teacher, and Stu Turley to discuss the latest developments in the 2024 election campaign.
Topics discussed include:
Update on early voting and mail-in ballot numbers;
Why all the polling aggregators - 538.org, RealClearPolitics, Nate Silver, The Economist, and others - flipped in favor of Trump in the past week;
Trump is ahead in virtually all the battleground states now;
Kamala’s desperation gambit with Bret Baier, and why it had a catastrophic outcome;
Numerous indicators of capitulation from the Harris/Walz campaign and other prominent Democrats;
Trump’s genius hour working at McDonald’s;
Details on the massive political realignment taking place between the Republican and Democrat parties, and its future implications.
Enjoy!
That is all.