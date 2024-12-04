In this episode of the Talking Politics Podcast, David Blackmon and Stu Turley join America’s History Teacher, Larry Schweikart, to review the 2024 election outcome and analyze the shifting demographics in the US voter base that led to the greatest political comeback in American history.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:01 - Introduction
02:04 - Hunter Biden’s Pardon
05:18 - Election Recap
08:19 - Republican Senate Seats in 2026
10:08 - Tech vs. Greens
14:18 - Democratic Candidates for 2028
16:31 - California Election Issues
19:20 - Republicans Overcoming Election Fraud
25:08 - Gen Z Shift to Republicans
30:14 - Black Voters’ Shift to Trump
31:57 - Republican Shift to Working Class
33:45 - Potential Trump Nominees
36:00 - Senate Dynamics and DeSantis
41:10 - Hegseth's Vulnerability
46:00 - New York Political Shifts
47:47 - Wrap-up and Future Discussions
Find Larry Schweikart:
@LarrySchwe94560 on X
Find Stu Turley:
@StuartTurley16 on X
The Energy Newsbeat on Substack
Find David Blackmon:
@EnergyAbsurdity on X
Energy Transition Absurdities on Substack
Thank you David for having me on your podcast! I really appreciate you and Larry's leadership and political knowledge. I highly recommend subscribing to your substack and buying Larry's books.