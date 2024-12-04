In this episode of the Talking Politics Podcast, David Blackmon and Stu Turley join America’s History Teacher, Larry Schweikart, to review the 2024 election outcome and analyze the shifting demographics in the US voter base that led to the greatest political comeback in American history.

Share

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introduction

02:04 - Hunter Biden’s Pardon

05:18 - Election Recap

08:19 - Republican Senate Seats in 2026

10:08 - Tech vs. Greens

14:18 - Democratic Candidates for 2028

16:31 - California Election Issues

19:20 - Republicans Overcoming Election Fraud

25:08 - Gen Z Shift to Republicans

30:14 - Black Voters’ Shift to Trump

31:57 - Republican Shift to Working Class

33:45 - Potential Trump Nominees

36:00 - Senate Dynamics and DeSantis

41:10 - Hegseth's Vulnerability

46:00 - New York Political Shifts

47:47 - Wrap-up and Future Discussions

Find Larry Schweikart:

Wild World of History

Wild World of Politics

@LarrySchwe94560 on X

Find Stu Turley:

@StuartTurley16 on X

The Energy Newsbeat on Substack

Find David Blackmon:

@EnergyAbsurdity on X

Campaign Update on Substack

Energy Transition Absurdities on Substack

Enjoy the show!