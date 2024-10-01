In this week’s episode of Talking Politics with Larry and Stu, David Blackmon moderates a discussion covering Tuesday’s looming debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, the current state of the presidential race, new polling data showing Trump surging in key battleground states, why Tim Walz was a terrible selection as a running mate, and Larry details the latest data on state-by-state voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests.

