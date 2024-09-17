Talking Politics with Stu Turley and Larry Schweikart - 9.16.2024
In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, David Blackmon hosts Larry Schweikart in a round-robin discussion about the major political events of the past week.
Here’s the Run of Show:
:40 - Why David’s been suspended by LinkedIn.
1:15 - Where do we stand in the presidential contest?
2:40 - Stop looking at the polls, look at voter registration.
5:00 - Will PA Supreme Court decision make much difference?
6:20 - Polls to ignore, polls to take seriously.
8:50 - ABC News Whistleblower - any impact on the race?
10:15 - Who won the debate - does it matter?
[Stu plays great “eating the cats” videos]
13:50 - Who is running the country right now? Biden certainly isn’t.
17:50 - Second attempted Trump assassination discussion.
26:15 - Why Trump’s pick for Attorney General is crucial to success in a second term.
28:30 - Will Trump have coattails in November senate races?
30:30 - 50 days left in the campaign - what’s the outlook?
36:00 - Is the American media worse than Goebbels and Stalin? Answer: Clearly yes.
39:10 - Is America in the midst of a communist revolution today?
41:20 - Why did Merrick Garland make that speech last Thursday?
47:10 - Is the media going to memory-hole this second assassination as fast as they did with the Butler, PA attempt on Trump?
48:00 - How early voting may now work against the Democrats.
53:00 - Live election night coverage at decisionUSAonline.com
End.
Larry’s websites: wildworldofpolitics.com and wildworldofhistory.com
Stu’s Substack: https://substack.com/@theenergynewsbeat
David’s Substacks: blackmon.substack.com and davidblackmon.substack.com