In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, David Blackmon hosts Larry Schweikart in a round-robin discussion about the major political events of the past week.

Here’s the Run of Show:

:40 - Why David’s been suspended by LinkedIn.

1:15 - Where do we stand in the presidential contest?

2:40 - Stop looking at the polls, look at voter registration.

5:00 - Will PA Supreme Court decision make much difference?

6:20 - Polls to ignore, polls to take seriously.

8:50 - ABC News Whistleblower - any impact on the race?

10:15 - Who won the debate - does it matter?

[Stu plays great “eating the cats” videos]

13:50 - Who is running the country right now? Biden certainly isn’t.

17:50 - Second attempted Trump assassination discussion.

26:15 - Why Trump’s pick for Attorney General is crucial to success in a second term.

28:30 - Will Trump have coattails in November senate races?

30:30 - 50 days left in the campaign - what’s the outlook?

36:00 - Is the American media worse than Goebbels and Stalin? Answer: Clearly yes.

39:10 - Is America in the midst of a communist revolution today?

41:20 - Why did Merrick Garland make that speech last Thursday?

47:10 - Is the media going to memory-hole this second assassination as fast as they did with the Butler, PA attempt on Trump?

48:00 - How early voting may now work against the Democrats.

53:00 - Live election night coverage at decisionUSAonline.com

End.

