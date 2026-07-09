David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Tim McSherry's avatar
Tim McSherry
1h

If it’s not dispatchable It’s not capacity.

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
2h

I did not click on the link to read the entire article, but so far, have only one issue with what I have read. "Wind and solar are good energy producers but poor capacity resources without massive overbuild or backup". Wind and solar are NOT good energy producers which is why they need massive overbuild and (not or) backup. Wind capacity factor may be between 30-35% but solar capacity factor comes in much lower - about 11% based on this 15 year analysis of wind and solar in the EU+UK which also shows significant variations by year for offshore wind but relatively flat production at around 20% for onshore wind. https://edmhdotme.wpcomstaging.com/a-few-graphs-say-it-all-for-renewables/

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