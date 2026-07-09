[Note: A great piece here from my podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth about last week’s policy-driven power blackouts in parts of New York City. Dr. Nemeth will be recording and publishing a podcast with the great grid analyst Meredith Angwin - author of “Shorting The Grid” - on this topic in the coming days. You can subscribe to her podcast channel and receive notice of that episode at this link.]

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Last week, Con Edison cut power to sections of the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island not because a storm knocked out lines or a transformer failed, but because surging demand from air conditioners on a sweltering day overwhelmed the system. Officials framed it as a prudent, temporary measure to prevent wider collapse. New Yorkers, sweating in the dark, experienced something more revealing: a preview of the engineered fragility that awaits if net-zero policies continue their relentless push toward full electrification.

The heat should not have been an issue; New York often has very hot days in the summer. The power cut was the predictable result of a grid being asked to do too much with too little reliable base-load supply. A heat wave, or a winter deep freeze, expose this mismatch. Now add millions of electric vehicles charging simultaneously and millions of homes swapping gas or oil furnaces for heat pumps that draw massive power on the coldest days, and the Bronx event will no longer be an anomaly but rather the new normal.

It wasn’t always like this. For most of the twentieth century, America’s electric grid operated on straightforward engineering principles. Utilities were vertically integrated, regulated monopolies with a clear mandate: deliver reliable power at reasonable cost. They built excess capacity, maintained spinning reserves, and kept dispatchable plants—coal, hydro, nuclear, and later natural gas—ready to ramp when demand spiked. The Rural Electrification Administration (REA) showed what deliberate public investment could achieve when the goal was abundance rather than austerity. Farmers who once pumped water by hand or lit homes with kerosene gained reliable power that boosted productivity and living standards. The grid served people; it did not demand that people serve the grid by constantly adjusting their behaviour or persuading citizens to accept blackouts as the price of (climate) virtue.

That model delivered extraordinary reliability because it respected physics. Supply had to match demand in real time. Planners overbuilt for peaks and treated reliability as a non-negotiable engineering requirement, not a political bargaining chip.

Today’s trajectory inverts those priorities. Aggressive net-zero timelines in states like New York accelerate the retirement of firm, dispatchable generation while mandating rapid additions of unreliable wind, solar, and battery storage whose output cannot be scheduled. At the same time, policies drive electrification of transportation and heating. The result is a system asked to absorb enormous new loads precisely when the most reliable resources are being removed.

Meredith Angwin has diagnosed this fragility with unmatched clarity. In her seminal work, Shorting the Grid, she explains that modern electricity systems are not magic batteries capable of absorbing any amount of variable generation. They are complex machines that require firm power, resources that can be dispatched on command, to maintain stability across seasons and weather events. Wind and solar are good energy producers but poor capacity resources without massive overbuild or backup. Where it went wrong, Angwin argues, was in the combination of market designs that undervalue reliability attributes and policies that treat existing dispatchable plants as disposable. Forward capacity markets and renewable mandates created (and still create) incentives to retire reliable coal and nuclear units before adequate replacements existed. Grid operators and policymakers began relying on hope: hope that wind and solar would perform when needed, hope that batteries would scale affordably, hope that consumers would curtail usage during shortfalls. This is not engineering. This is not a rational approach to something as fundamental and critical for modern life as the grid; this is wishful thinking dressed up as progress.

Read the rest of this piece at this link. No paywall involved.