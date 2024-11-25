COP29 came to a merciful and failed conclusion over the weekend after two solid weeks of belching copious amounts of CO2 and plain old hot air into the Earth’s atmosphere. That’s just terrible, isn’t it?

Share

Ok, just kidding. Any COP conference that ends without reaching any significant new international agreements to keep the fantasies of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ alive is in fact a wonderful outcome for the world at large. The organizers of this year’s COP held in Azerbaijan had a goal of executing an agreement that would have obligated developed western nations to fork over a cool $1 trillion for developing nations to waste on non-viable “alternatives” to oil, gas, and coal, thus postponing their own efforts to join the modern world.

Fortunately for everyone involved, Intellinews reports that delegates to the incredibly wasteful, destructive confab voted to approve “only” a $300 billion transfer of wealth. That target would involve the US agreeing to fund the lion’s share, and that ain’t gonna happen in a second Trump administration.