I noted two weeks ago that Tesla’s Q1 2025 U.S. sales dropped by 40% compared to the same period last year, with much of that decline being due to the poor performance of the weirdly designed Cybertruck model.

Tesla managed to move fewer than 2,000 Cybertruck units in April, its poorest sales month in over a year. The weird truck slump came amid rising average sales prices and fewer buyer incentives being offered by EV makers across the segment. Tesla still led the US market in overall sales with about 45,000 for the month, as its average sales price rose above $56,000 per unit. That was below the industrywide average of $59,255.

As it turned out, that was just a preview of things to come during this difficult period for the pure-play EV leader.