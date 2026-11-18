A new Austin bill would repeal Texas’ ban on state money for private high-speed rail and order TxDOT to sign a deal. The model is California’s, and the point is not to lay track, but to create a never-ending vehicle for NGO grift.

Texas Democrats are not obsessed with high-speed rail. They’re obsessed with the lucrative grift vehicle a project like that creates - the California model.

They don’t care if a foot of track ever gets laid. They care that the elusive goal at the end will send tens of billions of taxpayer dollars flowing into an array of NGOs they will stand up to feed off the project, and into the pockets of the families and supporters who will “manage” them.

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That is not a theory. It is the bill on the table.

Earlier this month, Austin Democrat Rep. John Bucy prefiled House Bill 270 for the legislative session that begins in January. As NewsRadio 1080 KRLD reported, the bill would require the Texas Department of Transportation - controlled starting in 2027 by Democrats - to “enter into a comprehensive development agreement with a private entity to construct, maintain, and operate the rail service” along the Interstate 35 corridor from Dallas through Waco and Austin to San Antonio.