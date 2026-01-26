David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
10h

And how much did Texans pay for wind and solar? Asking for a friend.

Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
10h

Storm moves in - mo sun - no solar.

Front moves through and the day after no wind.

No surprise.

Coal, natural gas continue to be performers.

ERCOT, PUC, and grabbott take note.

