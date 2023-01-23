David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Texas Legislative Update with Jason Modglin, Episode 2
Jan 23, 2023

David Blackmon and Jason Modglin, President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, recap this week's energy-related events in the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature.

