As announcements for the buildout of natural gas power generation in Texas continue to multiply, the state’s gas supply infrastructure must expand apace. Texans learned by hard experience during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri that their grid is dangerously lacking in dispatchable reserve baseload capacity. Even more to the point, they also learned that regardless of how much such capacity exists on the grid, the gas power plants which provide much of it will fail if the delivery system fails.

Share

A Gas Storage System Spurred By A Storm

“We frankly attribute our rise to development to that storm,” Jim Goetz, CEO of Dallas-based Trinity Gas Storage (TGS), told me in a recent interview. “We had been kind ebbing and flowing with trying to get this project funded and over the finish line when winter storm Uri hit. That event certainly set the table for us, sad to say, as it underscored the necessity for more storage in the state to keep the lights on.”

As I wrote here in January when the company announced commencement of operations, TGS’s main project involves the creation of a large gas storage hub near Bethel, Texas capable of storing up to 24 billion cubic feet of natural gas within depleted underground reservoirs. The storage hub is interconnected to major pipeline systems in the state, allowing the fuel to quickly be routed to not just power plants but also local gas distribution systems to meet home heating needs, adding stability and flexibility to the gas distribution system.