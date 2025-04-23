[Note: Doug Sheridan is a keen energy analyst and writer who posts commentaries on LinkedIn each day. I read him on a regular basis and, if you are on LinkedIn, you should read him, too. Enjoy.]

Mario Loyola writes in the WSJ, Texas is facing a crunch in its electricity supply because of a massive build-out of heavily subsidized wind and solar energy. Renewables subsidies force reliable resources like natural gas, coal and nuclear to sit idle for hours on end, making it harder to recoup costs and stifling investment.



Meanwhile, more than $130B has flowed into renewable resources that can't be counted on to produce electricity when needed. Texans found this out the hard way in 2021, when blackouts killed hundreds during Winter Storm Uri. Residential electricity prices are now higher in Texas than in Florida, a state that gets most of its electricity from natural gas produced in Texas and Louisiana.



The Texas Legislature has responded by requiring renewable energy plants to secure their own firm backup supply. HB 1500, a law passed in 2023, introduced a “firming" requirement, but that applies only to new power plants starting in 2027. It’s too little, too late, and does nothing to reduce the enormous costs and distortions that existing wind and solar impose on the grid.



So the Legislature is now considering a new bill, SB 715, which would apply the firming requirement to all sources, old and new, and accelerate implementation. It isn't a moment too soon. Texas has dug a deep hole for itself, and every day the IRA subsidies are in effect, the hole gets deeper. Since 2000, Texas has added nearly 80 GW of intermittent renewable resources—wind and solar—largely due to federal renewable tax credits, about four times the fossil energy Texas has added since 2010.



Given the soaring demand forecasts, construction of new natural gas and coal plants should be booming. Instead, while the Texas grid has expanded greatly in nominal capacity, the dispatchable capacity required for affordable and reliable electricity has barely edged upward.



HB 1500 aims to alleviate these issues by requiring new power plants to meet strict reliability standards or incur financial penalties. HB 1500 also forces renewable projects—often located far from existing transmission infrastructure—to bear more of the costs of new transmission, instead of imposing those costs on Texas ratepayers as they've been doing for years.



Renewable investors will cry foul if SB 715 passes, but they knew that the lavish subsidies were controversial and could be eliminated at any time. They assumed the risk. After Senate passage, SB 715 now faces an uncertain path in the Texas House. The stakes are high.



Our Take 1: It’s amazing how many Texas leaders have gone along with the bizarre anti-dispatchables strategy that ERCOT and the PUCT appear to be so comfortable with. Our guess is growing numbers of Texas politicians are now beginning to regret they ever did.



Our Take 2: Either way, Texans will have to eventually pay up for the state’s unfortunate experiment with renewables. Exactly how much, who pays, and when the bill comes due remains to be seen.

