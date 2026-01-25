David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Jeff Chestnut
Those skeptics that thought gas would freeze up need to be forced back to grade school for the introduction to physical processes and then those that pass progress to high school physics. We should not transition but switch back to pipeline fuel for heaters and electricity generation to run gas field operations. The resistance to burning gas is a garbage argument and the cost of alternative energy everything is too high. But then those talking heads that claim wind d solar are less expensive than thermal generation are not spokesmen for the utilities that charge us more for electricity from wind and solar. These talking heads don’t like facts preferring manipulated data to support their mantra.

Thankfully the coal and natural gas power generation industries have persisted despite the onslaught of quasi environmentalists (actually malthusians) trying to destroy our reliable industries.

I think it’s time to have the proponents of wind and solar at the grid level put their money where their mouths are and install winds solar in their own properties and facilities unplugging from the grid. As the federal government cleans out the obstructionists to nuclear, we need to push hard for permitting so construction can begin. The continued broadcasting of facts about electricity generation and consumption is needed to continue on a better path to development to our energy infrastructure.

ERCOT is not out of the danger zone yet as tte prolonged below freezing temperatures are forecast for another 24-48 hours. I trust thermal generation to stay online and providing reliably, despite ERCOT’s favoritism to unreliable wind and solar with ultra expensive short term batteries.

Marty Cornell
ERCOT grid wide peaked just under $1,500 per MwH this morning. Peaker plants are making a killing at consumer expense. This is the Texas legislator solution to removing efficient dispatchable coal and CCNG generation

