I posted a pair of updates on the performance of the Texas grid on my X feed, last night, and this morning. Here they are in descending order.

First, the 6:20 a.m CT Sunday morning update:

#ERCOT Texas Grid Sunday Morning Update: #NaturalGas still the workhorse, up and running and keeping the lights on.



Updating my post from last night, when the baseload combination of gas, #Coal, and #Nuclear were providing 80%+ of all generation on the grid and skeptics were predicting coal and gas would freeze up overnight as temperatures fell.



Welp, that didn’t happen. I mean, not at all. The chart on the right below shows natural gas inputting 60% of all generation on the grid this morning, even higher than it was contributing as the sun set Saturday night. It’s an amazing performance compared to the outages the gas system suffered during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.



Coal is contributing at exactly the 80% or so efficiency it put into the system throughout Saturday. Nuclear hasn’t experienced a single hiccup.



If you look at the Generation Outages chart on the right below, you see that outages as of 6:20 a.m. Sunday are actually lower than they were at this time yesterday. ERCOT doesn’t specify which generation types make up those outages, so we don’t know how much comes from gas, coal, or #wind and #solar.



Most likely, most of the unplanned outages are solar since its 23% or so of overall grid capacity generated essentially zero all day long on Saturday. Some is likely wind, but wind at least has had a solid performance throughout this current storm, adding 15%-16% of actual generation throughout.



The true loser here is Power #Storage, which gets about 90% of legacy media praise in ERCOT-related coverage, but has contributed near absolute ZERO in this weather emergency. As a fleet it is essentially useless.



So, so far, so good for ERCOT and the grid in Texas. But a word of caution: Much of the northern swath of the state won’t see temperatures move above freezing until mid-day Tuesday, meaning we still have about 54 hours during which freeze-ups could take place.



We don’t get to celebrate yet, but we do get to feel good about the undeniable fact that the system and policy reforms put into place by the Texas legislature, the Texas PUC, , the Texas Railroad Commission, and ERCOT over the last 5 years are working to achieve the improved safety and efficiency on the grid they were designed to affect.



And hey, maybe when the sun comes out this afternoon, solar can actually contribute something to the cause.



With the weather system moving out of Texas later today, it now appears the major worry about outages will stem from ice accumulations on power lines causing isolated problems for many customers. Pray for your fellow Texans that those are minimal.



That is all.



[End]

Here is the first update I published Saturday evening: