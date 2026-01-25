Texas Power Grid Updates - 1.25.2026: Natural Gas Remains the Texas Power Gen Workhorse
I posted a pair of updates on the performance of the Texas grid on my X feed, last night, and this morning. Here they are in descending order.
First, the 6:20 a.m CT Sunday morning update:
#ERCOT Texas Grid Sunday Morning Update: #NaturalGas still the workhorse, up and running and keeping the lights on.
Updating my post from last night, when the baseload combination of gas, #Coal, and #Nuclear were providing 80%+ of all generation on the grid and skeptics were predicting coal and gas would freeze up overnight as temperatures fell.
Welp, that didn’t happen. I mean, not at all. The chart on the right below shows natural gas inputting 60% of all generation on the grid this morning, even higher than it was contributing as the sun set Saturday night. It’s an amazing performance compared to the outages the gas system suffered during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.
Coal is contributing at exactly the 80% or so efficiency it put into the system throughout Saturday. Nuclear hasn’t experienced a single hiccup.
If you look at the Generation Outages chart on the right below, you see that outages as of 6:20 a.m. Sunday are actually lower than they were at this time yesterday. ERCOT doesn’t specify which generation types make up those outages, so we don’t know how much comes from gas, coal, or #wind and #solar.
Most likely, most of the unplanned outages are solar since its 23% or so of overall grid capacity generated essentially zero all day long on Saturday. Some is likely wind, but wind at least has had a solid performance throughout this current storm, adding 15%-16% of actual generation throughout.
The true loser here is Power #Storage, which gets about 90% of legacy media praise in ERCOT-related coverage, but has contributed near absolute ZERO in this weather emergency. As a fleet it is essentially useless.
So, so far, so good for ERCOT and the grid in Texas. But a word of caution: Much of the northern swath of the state won’t see temperatures move above freezing until mid-day Tuesday, meaning we still have about 54 hours during which freeze-ups could take place.
We don’t get to celebrate yet, but we do get to feel good about the undeniable fact that the system and policy reforms put into place by the Texas legislature, the Texas PUC, , the Texas Railroad Commission, and ERCOT over the last 5 years are working to achieve the improved safety and efficiency on the grid they were designed to affect.
And hey, maybe when the sun comes out this afternoon, solar can actually contribute something to the cause.
With the weather system moving out of Texas later today, it now appears the major worry about outages will stem from ice accumulations on power lines causing isolated problems for many customers. Pray for your fellow Texans that those are minimal.
That is all.
[End]
Here is the first update I published Saturday evening:
#Solar Fails ERCOT - 1.24.2026
#NaturalGas is the workhorse.
Those who, like me, have monitored the ERCOT Texas grid generation mix all day have seen that natural gas, #coal, and #nuclear generation have performed admirably, providing between 75% - 80% of overall generation throughout the day, even though they combine to make up less than half of the grid’s installed capacity.
#Wind, which makes up about 28% of all installed capacity, has performed fairly well, actually, providing between 15% - 18% of generation throughout the day. That’s a welcome change compared to 2021’s Winter Storm #Uri, when the windmills almost all froze up.
#Solar, which has had a serious building boom in Texas since 2019 and accounts for about 25% of installed capacity, has been a miserable failure, providing no more than 2% of generation throughout the daylight hours. Pitiful.
Likewise, the vaunted installed stationary batteries which get so much media attention have also been miserable failures, never providing more than a rounding error of actual input during the day.
Despite the complete failure of solar and batteries, ERCOT is sailing right along with a nice surplus of available generation assets going into the evening.
Yet again, we see that natural gas, which has consistently provided more than half of actual generation all day long, is the real hero of the Texas power grid.
We can be sure not a single legacy media outlet will report any of this factually. They never do.
Those skeptics that thought gas would freeze up need to be forced back to grade school for the introduction to physical processes and then those that pass progress to high school physics. We should not transition but switch back to pipeline fuel for heaters and electricity generation to run gas field operations. The resistance to burning gas is a garbage argument and the cost of alternative energy everything is too high. But then those talking heads that claim wind d solar are less expensive than thermal generation are not spokesmen for the utilities that charge us more for electricity from wind and solar. These talking heads don’t like facts preferring manipulated data to support their mantra.
Thankfully the coal and natural gas power generation industries have persisted despite the onslaught of quasi environmentalists (actually malthusians) trying to destroy our reliable industries.
I think it’s time to have the proponents of wind and solar at the grid level put their money where their mouths are and install winds solar in their own properties and facilities unplugging from the grid. As the federal government cleans out the obstructionists to nuclear, we need to push hard for permitting so construction can begin. The continued broadcasting of facts about electricity generation and consumption is needed to continue on a better path to development to our energy infrastructure.
ERCOT is not out of the danger zone yet as tte prolonged below freezing temperatures are forecast for another 24-48 hours. I trust thermal generation to stay online and providing reliably, despite ERCOT’s favoritism to unreliable wind and solar with ultra expensive short term batteries.
ERCOT grid wide peaked just under $1,500 per MwH this morning. Peaker plants are making a killing at consumer expense. This is the Texas legislator solution to removing efficient dispatchable coal and CCNG generation