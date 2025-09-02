In a move demonstrating that big oil companies aren’t the only targets of energy-related lawsuits, a coalition of state attorneys general led by Texas AG Ken Paxton recently sued major investment firms including BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. The complaint, filed last December in a Texas federal court, alleges that the defendants illegally colluded to buy up stock in various coal companies and force them to lower output via implementation of internal ESG-focused policies.

Mr. Paxton said in a press release introducing the lawsuit that the big investment firms have created a “cartel to rig the coal market, artificially reduce the energy supply, and raise prices,” adding, “their conspiracy has harmed American energy production and hurt consumers.” But U.S. coal prices have dropped dramatically since 2023, and overall coal production has been in decline throughout the 21st century.

Despite coal’s decline, America’s mineral energy renaissance has transformed our country’s outlook, enhancing its energy security in the process. Once heavily dependent on foreign suppliers to meet demand, last year the U.S. produced more mineral energy than ever before – and output is projected to increase further this year.