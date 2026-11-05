When politicians panic on an issue, the economy and ordinary citizens often pay the bill. Texas is learning that lesson in real time amid a freeze on permitting for data centers, and one company’s experience shows exactly how.

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A Campus Built For Strategic Manufacturing

About 40 minutes east of downtown Houston, near the tiny community of Raywood on Highway 90, BaRupOn LLC is building something we’ve become accustomed to the Texas state government boasting about. LAMP Texas – liberty Advanced Manufacturing and Power – is a 701-acre campus in unincorporated Liberty County, with rail on site, about 45 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and 50 minutes from Port Houston’s Bayport terminal.

The company has big plans for the site, with more than $3 billion in total investment at full build-out. “Our vision is to make this an innovation hub. It’s not just any manufacturing – it’s strategic manufacturing,” CEO Balaji Tammabattula told me in a recent interview.

The tenants are the kind of strategic manufacturing every statewide politician in Texas for 30 years has claimed to want to attract. Phase 1 is built around a federal contract for a key chemical awarded during the COVID period. Next comes a rare earth magnet plant, starting with half a million square feet and growing to a million.

The rare earth magnet opportunity was driven by a German partner with world-class equipment sitting idle due to lack of feedstock. “The cost of the raw material is almost equal to the cost of a finished product coming out of China” today, Tammabattula says. LAMP intends to fix that on Texas soil.

Power for LAMP is planned to be behind-the-meter, starting at 60 megawatts this fall, rising to 240 MW in 2027 and up to 3 gigawatts long-term, all fed via a long-term natural gas supply arrangement with Kinder Morgan. But what about the rate-payer burden talking point that has generated so much opposition to data centers and similar manufacturing facilities this year, I asked. “We’re not even connected to the grid,” Tammabatulla says. “Your bills are not going up because of us.”

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