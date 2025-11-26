Thanksgiving Treat: The Mighty Doomberg Joins David and Stu to Talk Energy
Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and the Energy Impacts Podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. Doomberg is a global leader in energy and finance, and we have had several wild, fun podcasts with Doomberg. You will want to ask questions if you are paying attention to the energy and finance markets.
0:00 Intro Doomberg
01:56 Doomberg on the UK and energy crisis
06:28 Doomberg on the Labor Party
12:01 Doomberg on the Russian-Ukrainian War
14:37 Zelensky won the election, but may not be viable in peace talks
25:39 California and Gov Newsom Energy Crisis
31:56 Doomberg says Gov. Newsom is a talented politician; don’t underestimate him.
38:14 US Dollar financial system and the petro dollar
43:13 Global debt
45:54 Secretary Chris Wright
53:41 Doomberg on data centers sitting on top of power sources
