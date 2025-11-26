Doomberg stops by the Energy News Beat and the Energy Impacts Podcast with Stu Turley and David Blackmon. Doomberg is a global leader in energy and finance, and we have had several wild, fun podcasts with Doomberg. You will want to ask questions if you are paying attention to the energy and finance markets.

0:00 Intro Doomberg

01:56 Doomberg on the UK and energy crisis

06:28 Doomberg on the Labor Party

12:01 Doomberg on the Russian-Ukrainian War

14:37 Zelensky won the election, but may not be viable in peace talks

25:39 California and Gov Newsom Energy Crisis

31:56 Doomberg says Gov. Newsom is a talented politician; don’t underestimate him.

38:14 US Dollar financial system and the petro dollar

43:13 Global debt

45:54 Secretary Chris Wright

53:41 Doomberg on data centers sitting on top of power sources



