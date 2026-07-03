David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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william howard's avatar
william howard
6h

confirms how stupid these ascend DSA idiots are

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Mike the Retired Engineer's avatar
Mike the Retired Engineer
2h

Amen!

Unfortunately, its easier to tear down and destroy than it is to build what is good.

"It is when a people forget God that tyrants forge their chains." Patrick Henry

"Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." John Adams

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