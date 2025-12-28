Every year is filled with impactful changes in the global energy space and 2025 was no exception. In fact, due to the advent of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House and an array of geopolitical and international trade developments, 2025 could well come to be remembered as one of the most impactful on record.

[Note: This piece is also published at Forbes.]

Share

After combing back through the major energy-related developments of the past 12 months, I’ve selected seven developments which in my view had the biggest impact across the global stage this year. Many will disagree with the composition of this list, but no one can deny they all brought major impacts to the energy space in 2025

The AI Datacenter Rush - It’s the gold rush of the 21st century. This frenzied sprint by tech companies and power providers to capitalize on the global competition to win the AI race became the key driver of rising electricity demand in the U.S. and other developed nations. The simultaneous buildout of hundreds of these major power hogs in the U.S. and other countries created visible significant impacts, including rising power bills, strained capacity on regional grids, tightening markets for raw materials and exploding demand for natural gas, which emerged as the dominant power generation fuel of choice.