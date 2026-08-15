Just when you think the climate alarm industry could not possibly get any more absurd than it has already become, they go and prove you wrong again. This week’s example of this enduring phenomenon comes from a glaring headline attached to a story from the leftwing billionaire-funded media operation, Inside Climate News: “AI Applications for Oil and Gas Companies Worsen Climate Pollution.”

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This story details the findings of a study recently published in the journal Nature conducted by the Enabled Emissions Campaign (EEC), which was founded a pair of AI developers turned climate activists. As is sadly typical of such “studies,” about 2 minutes of web searching reveals that the EEC – through its own funders at the Oil & Gas Action Network - is also funded by leftwing billionaires and their various foundations and NGOs, including Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

Oh. How tiresome and completely unsurprising.