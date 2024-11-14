Most years, the parade of national leaders who attend the annual UN-sponsored COP climate conferences reads like a who’s who of the most senior globalist elites. But perhaps the most notable aspect of this year’s COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan is the list of the usual climate alarm suspects who have chosen not to attend.

Great Britain’s King Charles has been a regular attendee at COP events, but is not present for this one.

France’s Emmanuel Macron has long ranked as one of the western world’s most notable climate scolds, but chose not to travel to Baku.