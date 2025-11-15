November 15, 2025: It’s the kind of poetic justice that even Shakespeare couldn’t script. The climate alarm lobby, those shrill prophets of planetary doom who’ve spent decades screeching about melting ice caps and boiling oceans to fleece taxpayers and bully Big Oil, is cracking up like a fault line in the San Andreas.

Picture the scene: Donald Trump’s second-term EPA led by Administrator Lee Zeldin is merrily fracking away regulations, pumping American energy independence into overdrive, and exporting LNG to Europe like a smiling clerk handing out free samples at Costco. Meanwhile, the alarmists—those self-appointed saviors funded by billionaire guilt trips—are imploding in a spectacular symphony of donor droughts, staff slashings, and strategic surrenders. From the Sierra Club’s woke Waterloo to 350.org’s hasty U.S. exit, this isn’t a setback; it’s the coming apart of a movement that mistook hysteria for strategy and hashtags for horsepower.

Let’s start with the granddaddy of them all: the Sierra Club.

Once a scrappy outfit founded by John Muir to protect Yosemite from loggers, it devolved into a virtue-signaling vortex under Ben Jealous, the ex-NAACP boss who parachuted in as executive director in 2023. Jealous didn’t just chase carbon; he chased “climate justice,” folding racial equity audits and anti-colonial land rites into the Club’s DNA like arsenic in apple pie.

The fallout came fast and furious: A 60% membership nosedive from four million “champions” in 2019 to a whimpering remnant, per a New York Times autopsy that reads like a bad breakup letter. Budgets bled $40 million dry, three layoff rounds gutted the ranks since 2022, and political donations? They blew $3.6 million trying to torpedo Trump in 2020, then sat out 2024 like wallflowers silently taking in their own funeral. Jealous got pink-slipped last month, but the Club’s alarmist gospel - endless prophecies of apocalypse unless we ban burgers and banish beef - left it too fractured to fight Trump’s deregulatory blitz. While the world warms (or doesn’t, depending on your satellite data), they’re too busy litigating internal microaggressions to sue over revived coal plants.

But the Sierra Club’s just the opening act in this lobby crackup.