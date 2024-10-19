I’ve often wondered why the United States government continues to persecute 10 million Cubans for acts committed by Fidel Castro (aka, Justin Trudeau’s pop) more than half a century ago. Yeah, Fidel was a commie, and the thugs who have succeeded him since his death - including Fidel’s little brother Raul and the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, are no better, but it’s the people who suffer from America’s 62 years of sanctions and boycotts, not the thugs who rule them.

Cuba presented a threat to U.S. national security when Castro agreed to house Soviet nuclear missiles in 1962, precipitating the 13 days from October 16-28 when the world came closer to a nuclear conflagration than it has ever come, but that was 62 years ago now. The main threat Cuba now presents to the U.S. is serving as host to a Chinese naval base, a move it might not have made were it not for the stupid boycotts and other sanctions imposed by twelve successive presidential administrations.

The fruits of U.S. policies towards Cuba created new hardships for the Cuban people this week when the entire power grid collapsed due to the failure of a single power plant, the Antonio Guiteras power plant, leaving the island nation in darkness. The reason for the plant’s failure has not been clarified by Cuba’s government.