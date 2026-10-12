Three years after Tesla finally began deliveries of the Cybertruck, the numbers have landed exactly where any sober observer of the truck market could have predicted. Elon Musk’s target of 250,000 units a year has collapsed into an annualized rate of roughly 28,000 to 32,000 based on the most recent quarter’s data. That is about 13 percent of the goal, and it comes against a Texas plant that was tooled with capacity for far more.

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Tesla’s “Other Models” category - now dominated by the Cybertruck after the end of Model S and Model X production - totaled just 8,295 deliveries in the third quarter of 2026, down 48 percent year-over-year. Electrek’s estimate puts Cybertruck volume in that quarter at 7,000 to 8,000 units. The pattern is consistent with earlier full-year figures of roughly 39,000 in 2024 and a sharp drop to around 20,000 in 2025.

I hate to say I told you so (ok, I really don’t hate to say that at all), but did predict this would happen. Upon the release of the Cybertruck three years ago, I predicted it would be a miserable market failure due to its radically absurd, frankly ugly design. The vehicle looks like a concept-car fever dream that somehow escaped the design studio and entered production: angular stainless-steel panels, a polygonal silhouette that fights aerodynamics and basic truck utility, and proportions that scream “look at me” rather than “haul, tow, and work.”

It’s the ugliest car on the road - any road you want to name - and the sales numbers reflect that reality.