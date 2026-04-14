In an April 9 interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, White House Economic Advisor Keven Hasset said prices for gasoline at the pump would quickly return to “normal” levels once the transit of oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is fully restored. That had been the consistent refrain from various key Trump administration officials since Operation Epic Fury kicked off on February 28, a belief shared by most analysists during the early days of the Iran conflict.

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But Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared to revise the White House’s outlook on gas prices Tuesday, telling an interviewer at the Semafor World Economy Forum that expecting prices to return to sub-$3.00/gallon levels is “an aggressive scenario” amid the U.S. blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. It’s an outlook that itself could turn out to have been optimistic as the Iran Conflict continues to linger well beyond President Donald Trump’s initial estimate of a brief conflict which would last for “two to four weeks.” Wright’s comment comes two days after the President himself told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he expects gasoline prices to remain elevated through Election Day in November.

Extended Conflict Means Higher Gasoline Prices For Longer

Much has transpired since the conflict’s early days, not least of which includes Iran’s response to the U.S./Israel campaign, a major part of which focused on targeting key oil and gas infrastructure across the region. The resulting damage to refineries, ports, pipelines and other installations in places like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain raises valid questions about what the new “normal” will become for both oil prices and gasoline prices in the U.S. and the rest of the post-conflict world when oil flows out of the Persian Gulf resume some semblance of normalcy.