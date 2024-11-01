You just would not believe the braindead junk I get into my email inbox on a daily basis. Because I’m a writer registered on a couple of journalist lists, much of that braindead junk comes my way from climate alarm conflict groups that put out some of the most degenerate propaganda you could ever want to see. Or actively not want to see, in my case.

Anyway, the note below from someone named “Cassidy@fossilfree.media” landed in my inbox, and I figured some of y’all could use a few good laughs today, starting with what may be the most pernicious, utterly absurd headline ever concocted.

Enjoy!