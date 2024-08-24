The most unintentionally laugh-out-loud hilarious headline comes to us today from the unsuspecting geniuses at MSN:

“No one can figure out why the Atlantic Ocean is cooling at record speed”

That’s right: The world’s community of government-funded climate “scientists” simply cannot comprehend why the Atlantic Ocean has been rapidly cooling recently when their computer models keep telling them that the stubborn body of water is supposed to be boiling. Just ask UN Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres, who famously proclaimed in January that we “have entered the era of global boiling.”

Why, the nerve of this renegade body of water, ignoring the prevailing narrative of the Global Church of Climate Change™ like this, without even seeking permission, which of course would have been denied. Instead, the darn thing just started cooling of its own volition, which simply must be declared a crime. Otherwise, our intrepid climate “scientists” would either have to change the pre-ordained-conclusion settings on their climate models or - gasp! - face de-funding from their friendly authoritarian governments.