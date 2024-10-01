If it seems to you that the alarmist narratives surrounding climate change seem to now be woven into every story you read and every TV show and movie you watch, it’s only because they are. The reason these narratives are so ubiquitous is because a well-organized group of leftwing billionaires is spending billions making sure you have fewer and fewer places to hide from the doomsday narratives.

Rachel White, President of Guardian.org and executive vice president of philanthropy and business development at Guardian US, recently proudly wrote about her media platform’s eager acceptance of $14 million over the last 10 years from billionaire-funded “private foundations” to fund its “reporting” on the climate alarmist cause. She was writing at climateblueprint.org, a clearing house for propaganda targeting journalists interested in weaving the climate narrative into their stories.