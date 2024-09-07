The agents of Western collapse at the 2024 G7 Summit

Energy analyst David Turver, who maintains his own Substack newsletter at this link, published a great chart Saturday that clearly illustrates the way the western democracies (now more like semi-democracies) are eagerly pursuing a radical de-industrialization of their economies to the benefit of China. Fellow BRICS members India and Brazil are also benefitting from this self-immolation of the West to a lesser extent.

This is not a coincidence, and it helps to explain why so many other nations - 23 in 2023 according to reports - applied to become members of the BRICS alliance in the last two years as it surpasses the G7 as the world’s strongest economic trade alliance. Many readers here will remember that BRICS approved membership for Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) effective January 1, 2024. More recently, Turkey became the first NATO member to formally apply for BRICS membership.

Among other significant factors, the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the UAE means BRICS now represents a bigger share of global crude oil production than OPEC. Given that oil is the most-internationally traded commodity on earth, that is a powerful reality.

Of course, the conceit of the globalist, authoritarian brutes who cling to control in most Western nations is that they can solve this nebulous concept called “climate change” by deindustrializing their economies to cut the use of oil, natural gas, and coal, force the meek masses to crowd into their 15-minute cities, and run what little economic activity remains with windmills and solar arrays covering the countryside. That is literally the plan, in case you weren’t already aware, and they are well down the path to achieving their goals.