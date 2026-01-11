This is a huge topic for the 2026 political season, and Tom Pyle stops by the Energy Impacts and Energy News Beat Podcast to talk about this report put out by the Institute for Energy Research. This episode will be co-hosted by David Blackmon and Stu Turley as we gear up for the Talking Points on “Affordability.”

As we roll into the midterms, the Democrats are already rolling out “Affordability” as a key battle cry. Well, the facts show that the average blue state pays an estimated 37% more for electricity than the average red state.

This podcast went out on the Energy Impacts Podcast with David Blackmon and the Energy News Beat Podcast with Stu Turley. Tom Pyle, the CEO of the Institute for Energy Research, lays out the article linked below, and it is very clear. Energy Policies account for the greatest increases in energy costs.



The main topics discussed in this podcast are:



1. Electricity and energy prices in the United States, particularly the higher costs in “blue” (Democratic-leaning) states compared to “red” (Republican-leaning) states. The transcript discusses a report by the Institute for Energy Research called “Blue States High Rates” that analyzes this trend.



2. The impact of renewable energy policies and mandates, such as renewable portfolio standards, on electricity prices. The transcript argues that these policies, combined with the forced closure of traditional baseload power sources like coal and nuclear, have driven up costs in certain states.



3. The challenges faced by states like California and New York in maintaining reliable and affordable energy supplies due to their aggressive climate and renewable energy policies. The transcript discusses issues like the closure of refineries, reliance on imported energy, and the difficulties in building new natural gas pipelines.



4. The role of the federal government, particularly the Trump administration, in energy policy decisions and their impact on electricity prices. This includes topics like the EPA’s endangerment finding and the potential benefits of rescinding it.



5. The broader political and ideological divide between “red” and “blue” states on energy and climate policy, and how this translates into differences in electricity affordability for consumers.



Connect with Tom on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasjpyle/



Check out the IER Institute for Energy Research



01:25 Intro to the main topic of Blue State and High Rates

02:23 Tom Pyle, breaks down the report

07:16 Wind and solar in Texas

08:43 Graphic on costs in blue vs. red states

14:25 transmission lines and costs

17:24 California and its Energy Crisis

21:02 Energy Policy defines electricity rates

26:54 Jones Act and LNG Tankers

37:33 Carbon Taxes and Net Zero

