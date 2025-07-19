Stu Turley, David Blackmon, Doomberg, and Mike Umbro break down how California’s energy policies are fueling a national crisis. From refinery shutdowns and permit restrictions to rising fuel costs and flawed EV mandates, they expose the political choices putting America’s energy security and economy at risk. With firsthand insights and hard-hitting facts, this episode delivers a clear warning: what starts in California won’t stay there.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:08 - Introduction of Panel

02:02 - California’s Policy Impact

05:38 - Permitting Crisis

09:21 - Refinery Closures

10:50 - Newsom’s Three-Point Plan

13:29 - Regulatory Blind Spots

16:50 - Fuel Inflation as a National Risk

19:25 - EV Mandates and Trucking Impact

21:04 - 2028 Election and Newsom’s Ambitions

25:59 - Lack of Pipelines Between NorCal and SoCal

29:15 - Chevron’s Position in California

31:10 - Final Thoughts

[End]

