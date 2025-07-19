Stu Turley, David Blackmon, Doomberg, and Mike Umbro break down how California’s energy policies are fueling a national crisis. From refinery shutdowns and permit restrictions to rising fuel costs and flawed EV mandates, they expose the political choices putting America’s energy security and economy at risk. With firsthand insights and hard-hitting facts, this episode delivers a clear warning: what starts in California won’t stay there.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:08 - Introduction of Panel
02:02 - California’s Policy Impact
05:38 - Permitting Crisis
09:21 - Refinery Closures
10:50 - Newsom’s Three-Point Plan
13:29 - Regulatory Blind Spots
16:50 - Fuel Inflation as a National Risk
19:25 - EV Mandates and Trucking Impact
21:04 - 2028 Election and Newsom’s Ambitions
25:59 - Lack of Pipelines Between NorCal and SoCal
29:15 - Chevron’s Position in California
31:10 - Final Thoughts
[End]
California Governor Gavin Newsom and former President Joe Biden’s Administration have adopted many rules and regulations and provided enormous subsidies promoting alternatives to fossil fuel premised on the Net Zero Theory.
BUT and a BIG BUT is as follows: A REALITY CHECK: Wind turbines and solar panels do different things than Fossil Fuels:
1. Fossil fuels are the supply chain source for all the products and transportation fuels that are demanded by economies, societies, and all the infrastructures.
2. Wind turbines and solar panels, of which all their components are made from fossil fuels, can ONLY generate ELECTRICITY.
Today, we’re a materialistic society. Wind turbines and solar panels CANNOT make EV’s, or any of the products or transportation fuels that get made from fossil fuels.
“Net Zero” policymakers setting “green” policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called “renewables”, ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything.
1. Electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.
2. All the transportation fuels for the more than 1,400,000,000 cars and trucks in the world, the 50,000 merchant ships, the 20,000 commercial aircraft, and the 50,000 military aircraft are made from raw crude oil.
3. All 60 million EV’s currently in the world today are also built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.
4. Getting rid of crude oil would eliminate electricity, and the more than 6,000 products in demand by hospitals, airports, communications, and the 8 billion on this planet, and would paralyze virtually all transportation by cars, trucks, EVs, ships, and aircraft!
In addition, everything that NEEDS electricity, like iPhones and computers, are made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.
We’ve had more than 200 years to “clone” the SUPPLY of oil production and oil refining to support the supply chain of products and transportation fuels DEMANDED by society and have been unsuccessful.
Just remember that electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL six methods for electrical generation from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.