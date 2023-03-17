The Energy Question Episode 30 - Josh Young, Founder and CIO at Bison Interests

In Episode 30, David Blackmon interviews Josh Young, the founder and chief investment officer at Bison Interests.
01:00 - Timeline of Josh's career and creation of Bison Interests
02:30 - Oil & Gas sector performance the last 2 years and its impact on Bison
04:10 - Is ESG having a big impact on energy investments?
06:00 - Have ESG funds underperformed non-ESG funds?
09:30 - Why Dave follows Josh on Twitter, and why you should, too
10:00 - Josh explains the 'small cap vs. large cap divide' in energy stocks
14:00 - Josh sees an uptick of m&a activity coming to the oil sector
16:10 - EIA/IEA raise projections for global oil demand - what Josh thinks it means
18:30 - Josh's interesting means of tracking China's reopening and where he thinks China is going
23:40 - Josh gives us his crystal ball view on the future direction of oil prices
26:50 - Josh's view on the future for natural gas
30:30 - Remarks on the amazing people and technology in the oil and gas industry
Bison Interests URL: www.bisoninterests.com
Josh Young on Twitter: @Josh_Young_1
