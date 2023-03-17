The Energy Question Episode 30 - Josh Young, Founder and CIO at Bison Interests

In Episode 30, David Blackmon interviews Josh Young, the founder and chief investment officer at Bison Interests.

01:00 - Timeline of Josh's career and creation of Bison Interests

02:30 - Oil & Gas sector performance the last 2 years and its impact on Bison

04:10 - Is ESG having a big impact on energy investments?

06:00 - Have ESG funds underperformed non-ESG funds?

09:30 - Why Dave follows Josh on Twitter, and why you should, too

10:00 - Josh explains the 'small cap vs. large cap divide' in energy stocks

14:00 - Josh sees an uptick of m&a activity coming to the oil sector

16:10 - EIA/IEA raise projections for global oil demand - what Josh thinks it means

18:30 - Josh's interesting means of tracking China's reopening and where he thinks China is going

23:40 - Josh gives us his crystal ball view on the future direction of oil prices

26:50 - Josh's view on the future for natural gas

30:30 - Remarks on the amazing people and technology in the oil and gas industry

Please subscribe and give us a like wherever you watch or listen to the podcast. Positive reviews are also welcome and appreciated!

Bison Interests URL: www.bisoninterests.com

Josh Young on Twitter: @Josh_Young_1

Enjoy!

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack