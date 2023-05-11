The Energy Question Episode 42 - Antoine Halff, Founder and CEO of Kayrros

00:00 - Intro

01:11 - Take a few moments and tell us how Kayrros came about and the reasons why you went down the road of creating this company

06:24 - Kayrros method for obtaining the satellite information?

08:20 - Insights on what's going to happen in the future. How does that part of your business work?

11:17 - You mentioned ERCOT. Do you also do or are you also engaged in some of the other regional grids around the United States? Are you in other countries now or are you strictly in the U.S. right now?

13:04 - Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, Business opportunities for an information provider like Kairos

14:39 - Can you help companies identify those super emitters sites where the big emissions are taking place?

16:21 - Is there an opportunity for Kayrros to work cooperatively with those kinds of ratings companies

19:12 - Talks about Carbon Capture Project

21:18 - Is there an opportunity for Kayrros to partner in any way with those kinds of of government kinds of entities?

24:24 - Are you working with anyone in China yet, for example, or making inroads there? / Discussion on Climate

28:44 - End

