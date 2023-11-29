The Energy Question: Episode 79 - Emily Head, Enverus

In Episode 79 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews Emily Head, Senior Geology Associate on the Permian Asset Intelligence team at Enverus.
Emily gives us all the details on a recent report titled "The Barnett Bonanza is Coming," a report issued recently by Enverus about the promise of the Barnett Shale becoming the next big target formation in the amazing Permian Basin. Enjoy.
Link to press release: https://www.enverus.com/newsroom/the-barnett-bonanza-is-coming/
