The Energy Question: Episode 79 - Emily Head, Enverus

In Episode 79 of The Energy Question Podcast, David Blackmon interviews Emily Head, Senior Geology Associate on the Permian Asset Intelligence team at Enverus.

Emily gives us all the details on a recent report titled "The Barnett Bonanza is Coming," a report issued recently by Enverus about the promise of the Barnett Shale becoming the next big target formation in the amazing Permian Basin. Enjoy.

Link to press release: https://www.enverus.com/newsroom/the-barnett-bonanza-is-coming/

Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.

David Blackmon LinkedIn

DB Energy Questions

Energy Transition Absurdities Substack

The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino

Rey Trevino LinkedIn

Energy Transition Weekly Conversation

Irina Slav LinkedIn

Armando Cavanha LinkedIn

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack