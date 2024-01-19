The Energy Question Episode 83 Christopher Messina, CEO of Tanbreez
In Episode 83 of The Energy Question, Christopher Messina, CEO of rare earth metals mining company Tanbreez, returns for an update on the status of the company's project at the Tanbreez mine in Southwest Greenland.
Enjoy.
Tanbreez Website: www.tanbreez.com
